Zoya, Brighton Munthali on Zambian side’s radar

Nyasa Big Bullets defender Emmanuel Zoya along with Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali could be heading to Zambia to try their luck with Red Arrows in Lusaka, Malawi24 has learnt.

Arrows have reportedly written Bullets they want the left back to have trials with the side.

Bullets secretary general Albert Chigoga is quoted in the local media as having said Bullets are yet to reply to the email from the Zambian side.

Zoya has been in top form for the Blantyre based heavyweights.

His heroics for the People’s Team saw him snatch away the role of left back from a rather underperforming Yamikani Fodya.

Munthali has also been pivotal for the Central Bankers in the just ended season. He was one of the key figures in Silver’s Airtel Top 8 triumph last year.