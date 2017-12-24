Malawi Army not happy with FAM

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander, General Griffin Supuni Phiri, has expressed disappointment with the way army teams playing in the Super League are treated by the football governing body.

The army commander was speaking in Mzuzu during the commemoration of 50 years of Moyale Barracks.

Phiri said it is sad to note that whenever army teams misbehave they are treated unfairly by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

“The fines imposed on army teams when they go wrong are just so cruel, and one wonders as to whether those in football authority are really sportsmen,” Supuni said.

Supuni noted that the army is sponsoring four teams in the top flight league a thing which he said is not easy to manage considering the scarcity of financial resources.

“I don’t tolerate indiscipline but let us treat all the teams equally,” he concluded.

Supuni added that army teams are part and parcel of the country’s football development so there should not be one rule for civilian teams and another for army teams.

The army general also took time to encourage Moyale Barracks Football Club for reaching two semifinals and a final in three of this year’s national football competitions.

During the function, Moyale Barracks coach Nicholas Mhango was decorated with an award of good conduct and commitment towards Moyale Barracks Football Club.

The army commander was a commanding officer at the Moyale Barracks before his final appointment to head the Malawi Defence Force.