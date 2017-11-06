Wanderers to send two players to Japan

Be Forward Wanderers FC will send two players to Japan for trials.

According to a statement from Wanderers, the two are Jabulani Linje and Precious Msosa and will be there to attend trials for one month.

The two young talented boys will leave the country on 14 November 2017

The trials have been facilitated by the sponsors Be Forward in a continuous bid to give players the chance to realise their dreams.

“We are sure Jabulani and Precious will grab this chance with both hands and make themselves, the club and the country proud. Most of all their success will be the ideal way to thank our sponsors for their endless efforts in making Be Forward players realize their dreams in football.

“This opportunity is open to all Be Forward Wanderers players. Jabulani and Precious are only two of many that will get this chance,” says the statement.

This is not the first time the team has sent players to Japan.

Last year captain Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa also went to Japan though it was just a holiday tour not for trials.