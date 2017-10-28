Government wants skilled youths

Government says there is need to encourage young people to acquire various skills so that they can help develop the country.

Speaking to local media, minister of labour, youths, sports and manpower development Francis Kasaila said there is need for more effort especially from the youths if the country is to develop.

“For this country to develop economically it needs various skills from our youths, we should make sure that the youths have acquired the skills and know basic principles of life,” he said.

Kasaila added that the government through the ministry is making sure that Malawian youths are equipped with the skills starting from primary to tertiary education in order to create a room for the youths to start entrepreneurship.

He said his ministry knows that young people in parts of the country end up in early marriages hence the ministry is trying its best enabling the youths acquire the skills while eradicating early marriages.

Kasaila then pleaded with the youths in the country to make use of the community colleges which government has constructed in various parts of the country to acquire the skills.

He also asked them to remain in school in order to acquire the skills and develop this country.