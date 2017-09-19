Mutharika is only achieving on paper – Chakwera

Leader of opposition Dr Lazarus Chakwera has claimed that President Peter Mutharika is achieving on paper only.

Chakwera said this as he questioned government’s claims that Malawi has achieved a single-digit inflation.

Chakwera has said that the claims are just on paper but in reality, Malawians are still facing challenges due to persistent increase in prices of goods on the market.

Speaking in Lilongwe, Chakwera said things under current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government are just claimed on paper but if such claims can be put on the ground, the sentiments can’t be similar.

The leader of opposition said people in villages are still starving and cannot afford to buy farm inputs hence saying that inflation rate has dwindled is unfair.

Chakwera then stressed the need for Malawi to end its woes using practical approaches unlike just claiming figures on papers.

Government said last week that Malawi’s headline inflation hit single digit in August, falling by 0.9 percentage points from 10.2 percent in July to 9.3 percent in August.

This is the first time in 80 months that Malawi has recorded single digit inflation since December 2011, when inflation was at 9.8 percent.