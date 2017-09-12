No water in Blantyre tomorrow

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) says there will be no running water in Blantyre on Wednesday.

According to a statement from BWB, taps in Blantyre and surrounding areas will be dry on Wednesday from 6am to 5pm.

According to a press statement from the board, BWB will cut water supply to allow Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) to carry out maintenance works at Walkers Ferry pumping station.

“Blantyre Water Board wishes to inform its valued customers in Blantyre and surrounding areas that there will be water supply interruption on Wednesday, 13th September 2017 from 6am to 5pm. This is to necessitate Escom to carry out maintenance works at Walkers Ferry Pumping Station,” says the statement.

The board has therefore advised its customers to keep enough water in order to use during the day.

Customers have also been urged to keep their water taps closed as supply may be restored earlier than anticipated.