Wildlife trafficking worries Malawi journalists

The Association of Environmental Journalists in Malawi (AEJM) has expressed worry over increased cases of wildlife trafficking in the country.

In a statement signed by AEJM general secretary Charles Mkoka, the association has condemned wildlife trafficking in its strongest terms as it is a deterrent to the promotion of wildlife conservation and up-scaling of eco-tourism.

“This is retrogressive at a time when the country has embarked on a public private partnership in the management of protected areas,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

The association has further urged authorities to take necessary measures on people found to be behind wildlife trafficking.

AEJM has also urged citizens in the country to be patriotic by reporting people suspected to be traffickers.

Among reported cases of wildlife trafficking include seizure in Thailand of ivory from Malawi and an attempt by an American missionary who was working in Nkhotakota to traffic Hippopotamus teeth through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Authorities are also reported to have intercepted ivory weighing 6.9 Kilograms in Lilongwe suspected to be from Machinga district.