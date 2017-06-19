TUM hailed

Eye of Child has hailed Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) for allowing classes in public schools to resume even though some teachers are yet to receive their money.

Primary and secondary school teachers were on strike for the past two weeks demanding government to give them their leave grants.

On 16 June 2017, TUM Executive Committee had a meeting with President Peter Mutharika who assured them that their leave grants are ready.

Through their Facebook page, Eye of the Child thanked TUM for allowing teachers to go back to work before the government has completed paying leave grants.

“We are happy with the news that Primary school teachers will be back in class on Monday. Thank you TUM for giving dialogue a chance and a very big thank you to His Excellency the state president Arthur Peter Mutharika for your leadership,” said the organisation.

So far, the teachers union has released a press statement informing all teachers in the country that the strike they instigated is now called off.

TUM said the primary and secondary school teachers must resume their work today as their leave grants have been paid.

“As of 16 June, 2017 teachers in 14 districts had been paid their June 2017 salary together with the Leave Grants for fiscal year 2016/17,” the statement said.

It further stated that as on Friday, all remaining districts except four had transactions for their salaries and leave grants sent to Reserve Bank of Malawi from the accountant general.