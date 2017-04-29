Cecilia Khofi crowned Miss Malawi

Cecilia Khofi, a Blantyre based beauty queen was on Friday crowned Miss Malawi at a splashy event held in Lilongwe.

The Ministry of Health employee beat 13 other contestants to claim the crown.

Khofi who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition obtained from Chancellor College said she will use the crown to promote girl child education as a solution to various challenges rocking the country.

“I believe education is the best weapon in bringing about positive change in our society and that is the strongest mitigation measure for overpopulation,” she told reporters after being crowned.

The 1st Princess was another Chancellor College graduate 21 year-old Nthanda Lizzie Manduwi while Yvonne Kamanga, 23 was crowned 2nd Princess.

Kamanga also won Miss Personality during the event while Gladys Kumbatira won Miss Face.

For winning the contest, Khofi walked away with a Nissan Tiida.

This year’s contest was organised by Zodiak Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBS) and Nations Publication Limited (NPL).

The theme of the contest this year was fighting overpopulation.