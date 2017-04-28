Anger after FAM’s stadium blacklisting

Chitipa United have expressed anger after the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) declared Karonga Stadium not fit to host 2017 Tnm Super League matches.

Chitipa United General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya said they are upset because Karonga stadium which was expected to be used by Chitipa United as their home ground has been declared not fit to host Super League matches.

Mwenechanya said FAM’s decision has taken them by surprise.

”We (Chitipa United) are very much upset with FAM because we did not expect them (Malawi FA) to declare the Karonga stadium not fit to host Super League matches,” said Mwenechanya.

The Lions General Secretary further stated that his team had higher expectations that the stadium will help them in reducing transportation costs.

He added that the Malawi FA has rushed in declaring Karonga stadium not fit because the contractor earlier this month said the stadium will be ready for use by 30th May, 2017.

He further said that he is very confident that the team will use the stadium this season since the contractor has done 95% of the work and they have also already finalized what the Malawi FA official instructed them to do.

“We are very optimistic that we might be using the Karonga stadium after playing 3 to 4 games at Mzuzu because at that time the facility would have been handed over to Karonga City Council,” he said.

Some of the things as directed by FAM officials earlier were: leveling of the pitch surface, the completion of the perimeter fence and the removal of stones surrounding the inside of the stadium.