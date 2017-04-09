Bakha ready on Monday

Famous Malawi gospel artist Thoko Katimba has said he will drop his new Bakha album on Monday.

The album carries 11 songs some of which are Ulendo Wanga, Musandisiye Ndekha, Mukuvutikiranji, Taonga, Ndakhululuka and the title track Bakha.

It was recorded at Active A records and produced by Amos Mlolowa.

Katimba said he has produced good songs and he is looking forward to feedback from Malawians.

“I would like to assure my followers that I’ve done my best in this new album and I’m looking forward to their support and feedback as well. On the issue of piracy we are working hand in hand with COSOMA to end this practice,” he said.

He also revealed that he is planning to launch the album next month.

&Plans are underway to launch it between May and June this year. I just have to confirm with the venues and then will make the dates known to the public,” he said.

So far Katimba has five albums namely Unasankha Ndani? Werenga Madalitso, Ndidzaimabe, Nthambi and Bakha being the latest one.