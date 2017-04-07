Bullets’ Billy One banned for three years

Despite making a public apology, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has slapped Nyasa Big Bullets supporter Billy ‘One’ Severe with a three year ban from any football related activity following his unsporting behaviour during Bullets’s 2-1 defeat to rivals Be Forward Wanderers in the second leg of Luso Television Bus Ipite Bonanza at Bingu National Stadium in January.

It was reported that Billy One manhandled Principal Secretary in the Sports Ministry Sam Madula before pouring insults on FAM officials using offensive gestures and language.

Following the incident, NMC Big Bullets were given 48 hours to respond to the charges and did so on 8th February 2016 whereby the club pleaded guilty to the charge laid against them.

The team apologized for the incident and promised to tirelessly work on preventing the recurrence of the same.

Now, the committee has released its determinations on the matter:

“On being found guilty of failing to take precautionary measures to control their supporters from displaying unsporting behaviors NMC Big Bullets FC is seriously warned from committing the same offence in the near future as per section 2 article 13 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary Code,” reads part of the statement.

Severe, who did not appeal, has been slapped with a three year ban from any football related activities organized by the association.

“A) Mr. Billy Severe is hereby banned from entering any stadium hosting association football in Malawi for 3 years as per section 2 article 21 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary Code.

b) Mr. Billy Severe is hereby banned from taking part in any football related activities for 3 years as per section 2 article 22 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary Code. c) NMC Big Bullets Football Club is ordered to ensure compliance of the ban imposed on Mr. Billy Severe,” reads the statement.

However, both parties have been given a 48 hour ultimatum to appeal if they are not happy with the verdict.