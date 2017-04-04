Mutharika to win 2019 elections – EIU

Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) of the Economist Magazine has predicted that President Peter Mutharika will emerge victorious in the 2019 presidential elections.

The London based research institute has claimed that the president and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will remain in power because his rivals are too divided to mount an effective challenge.

A March, 2017 report by EIU notes that former President Joyce Banda’s prospects of winning the elections are bleak since she still represents an era of Malawian politics that is characterized by corruption.

“Moreover, after the prolonged absence of its leader, the PP will struggle to mobilize the party machinery to effectively challenge the DPP. We maintain our view that the incumbent, Peter Mutharika, is the favourite ahead of the 2019 presidential election, regardless of whether Ms Banda returns to politics,” the report says.

According to the report, internal bickering in Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has also reduced its chances of winning the next elections.

Meanwhile, the ruling DPP has agreed with the forecast saying the party is already assured of votes in the populous Southern Region.

“The EIU predictions could not be far from the truth. DPP is strengthening,” DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila said. However the main opposition MCP expressed hope that Malawians will not vote for the DPP. Malawians will not give mandate of governing to thieves again,” MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said.