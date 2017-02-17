Mwawi Kumwenda hails Gaba following match-winning brace

Malawi Queens star Mwawi Kumwenda has congratulated Bidvest Wits forward Gabadinho Mhango following his match-winning brace against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.

Kumwenda who plays for Vixens in Australia sent her congratulatory message to the man of the moment via her Facebook post.

“Proudly Malawian, congratulations Gaba, man of the match Gaba for scoring a brace when his team Bidvest beat Orlando Pirates 1-2 to send his tea

m top of the PSL,” reads the post.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets striker was in great form for the Clever Boys of South Africa as he scored two goals against Orlando Pirates to send his team to the top.

The 23-year-old man was also named man of the match and he walked away with an award following his performance throughout the game at the Orlando stadium.

The Soweto giants were looking to restore pride when hosting Bidvest hoping to put smiles on their supporters’ faces after they were dismantled 6-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in a previous game.