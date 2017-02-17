FAM calendar of events out

…BB to play KB in FAM Charity Shield

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has released the 2017 Calender of Events.

According to the document made available to Malawi24, the new season will start with a Charity Shield match between last season’ TNM Super League winners Kamuzu Barracks and the 2016 Presidential Cup champions Nyasa Big Bullets on 2 April 2017.

After the Charity Cup, the 2017 TNM Super League season will kick off in all the three regions of the country. Malawi’s Regional Football Leagues will kick off on 22 April 2017.

2017 Carlsberg Cup and Fisd Cup will be unveiled on 26 April and 30 June respectively.

The Calender has also included Malawi National Football team engagements.

The 2017 soccer season will end on 24 December. The Carlsberg Cup Regional Level.