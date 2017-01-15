15 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:47 PM

Polytechnic to reopen in three weeks

After having a forced holiday for months, students at Malawi Polytechnic, a constituent college of University of Malawi (UNIMA), are now to go back to class within three weeks.

The development follows a meeting that President Peter Mutharika had with the newly appointed university council on the way forward for the college following a closure due to fees hike saga.

The council briefed Mutharika that they have been meeting parents to discuss the new fees structure hence the decision to open the university.

“The President was pleased to receive a report that the Council of the University is set to re-open the Polytechnic within the next three weeks. Prof. Mutharika was also delighted to hear that a group of concerned parents from all regions is engaging the University to open the College.

“In the current university fees structure, parents contribute 16% whereas Government meets the bill of 84% per student at the Polytechnic. The President hereby commends these parents for recognizing the need to share the cost of university education,” reads part of the statement from presidential secretary Mgeme Kalilani made available to Malawi24.

Students at the Malawi Polytechnic vowed not to pay the hiked fees, which will see them paying K350,000 each, arguing that they are one year behind on the academic calendar.

The students took the matter to court challenging management’s decision to introduce the new fees structure during the current academic year a development that saw court agreeing to the students’ reasoning.

However, Polytechnic management challenged the ruling by court as they argued that the college needs money for provision of quality university education standards but they were unsuccessful again on their wish of having the students pay new structures of fees.