Two found with pangolin in Limbe

Police in Limbe have arrested Frank Ngambi, 48, and Lazarus Bakuwa ,73, for being found in possession of a live pangolin.

On May 24, 2023 at around 1700hrs, Limbe Police detectives received a tip that the two suspects were offering for sale a live pangolin near Dalton Court premises.

Police conducted investigations which led to the arrest of the two and seizure of the animal which was concealed in a laptop bag.

Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama says the pangolin has been handed over to wildlife office for safe keeping.

The two suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of listed species and dealing in government trophy contrary to section 86(1) as read with 110 (b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Frank Ngambi hails from Ngoleka village in the area of Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu District whilst Lazarus Bakuwa comes from Nachamba village Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.

Follow us on Twitter: