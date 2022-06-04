KIM of Diamonds comes with a Bomb

By Roy Kafoteka

Malawi music genius KIM of Diamonds could no longer hold it. After a short period of delay, the artist has announced her fourth release.

Set to drop on 13th June, this comes as KIM’s third official single of the year after her previous project “With Love from Malawi” EP released last year.

Produced by the talented Ckay (Malawi), guitars and 808s give this post-break up song a passive aggressive vibe with the repetitive chorus providing solace to self in “falling in love another day”.

Bomb is a song about getting through a break-up with assurance that you’ll fall in love again. We lose hope when we’re broken hearted, lately there’s been many suicide cases related to heartbreak in relationships.

“I wanted the chorus to have a lullaby feel & words that will remind anyone going through a tough time that there is still love for us another day” says KIM.

The art direction of the artwork & accompanying photographs embody the persona KIM of Diamonds is tapping into with her latest release – mixed feelings about love, heavy 808s and dynamic vocal delivery with each one.

With the world on fire about Afropop/Afrobeat/Afrosoul princess vibes, KIM of Diamonds deviates from her usual look “clean & pretty” to draw inspiration from Afro-punk and Rock elements, themes she will continue to explore with her next series of music releases as they embody freedom and owning your own narrative.

Born Kimberley Kaunda, KIM of Diamonds is a Lilongwe based singer and songwriter, and one of the dynamic Malawian female creatives of the music industry.

Known for her charming, soft-spoken, soulful vocals make her songs such a pleasure and vibe to listen to. Delivering hits such as “U & Me”, “Be Something”, “Bad Company”, “Heart Go”, among others has made her a ‘gem’ to stand out, putting her on the platform of artists to look out for on the urban scene.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24