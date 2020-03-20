Kamlepo accepts ministerial post: “I will be in office on Monday”

Kamlepo Kalua, a former fierce critic of President Peter Mutharika, has confirmed that he has accepted the ministerial role in Mutharika’s administration saying he will be in office on Monday.

Kalua who is also Member of Parliament for Rumphi East was appointed Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development on Thursday.

He has told the local media that he will take up the position.

“Whether anyone wants or not, I have joined the cabinet and on Monday I will be in my office,” said Kalua, rejecting claims that he had turned down the post.

On Thursday, Mutharika appointed a new 32-member cabinet which included several new faces such as Kalua, United Democratic Front leader Atupele Muluzi and Nkhotakota North legislator Henry Chimunthu Banda.

However, on Friday Chimunthu Banda announced that he will not pick up the post, saying he was not consulted before being appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.