Police calls for collective efforts in protection of people with albinism

The Commissioner of Police responsible for Community Policing has called for more efforts in the fight against attacks on people with albinism in Ntcheu.

The commissioner Melina Yolamu made the remarks on Friday during a Safety and Security Training on People with Albinism at Chigodi in the area of group village headman Chipojola, Traditional Authority Chakhumbira in the district.

The training targeted people with albinism, community policing members and Traditional leaders.

“Today’s training has highlighted a way of empowering concerned authorities to join hands with the Malawi Police Service to see to it that people with albinism are enjoying their rights,” Yolamu said.

Yolamu observed that community members and leaders have a duty and responsibility in complimenting Police efforts to curbing the attacks.

Speaking at the event, Traditional Authority Chakhumbila praised the Malawi Police Service for making wonderful strides in safeguarding people’s lives and property.

At the gathering, Police distributed fifteen 15 security gadgets to people with albinism.

Ntcheu district has received a total of one hundred and fifty (150) security gadgets from government to be distributed but the district has 180 people with albinism.

The distribution exercise of the 150 security gadgets is expected to be completed by November 20 this year.