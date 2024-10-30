Sylvester Namiwa, a prominent governance advocate and the Executive Director of the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has stepped down from his role on the commission investigating the tragic plane crash that killed Vice President Saulosi Chilima and eight others.

In his resignation, Namiwa cited significant concerns regarding the commission’s handling of the investigation.

He specifically called out the lack of transparency and public access, expressing frustration that witness testimonies were being held behind closed doors.

Namiwa argued that a more open approach was essential to uphold public confidence, a principle he had pushed for within the commission.

Despite directives from President Lazarus Chakwera for a fair and transparent investigation, Namiwa claimed his request for public hearings was dismissed.

In an interview with Malawi24, he reiterated that open testimonies were critical for ensuring the inquiry’s credibility and accountability.

His departure raises questions about the commission’s ability to meet the transparency standards expected by the public.