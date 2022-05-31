Matindi landlord Nserebo nabbed for duping woman out of K10m

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody businessman Elvis Nserebo who is also the owner of Matindi premises, for allegedly duping a woman out of K10 million.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Lilongwe police public relations officer Inspector Hastings Chigaru who said Nserebo was arrested in Blantyre on Monday but has been transferred to Lilongwe.

Inspector Chigaru told us that Nserebo duped Ten million Kwacha from a Lilongwe based businesswoman but he has since indicated that police are yet to get more information on the matter.

“Yes I can confirm that Elvis Nserebo is in our custody on charges of obtaining money by false pretense. For now we are yet to get what really happened, but we can only confirm that he has been arrested,” confirmed Chigaru.

According to information gathered by this publication, Nserebo is suspected to have duped the said woman who is yet to be identified after he promised her to assist with forex, but later Nserebo failed to fulfill the promise.

This is not the first time for the Matindi premises owner to be accused of such offence as last year he allegedly duped the former deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje out of K15 Million.

Nserebo was accused of conniving with conman identified as Prophet Andew Kambeja in Blantyre in a fraudulent sale agreement of Matindi premises which was already under a ten year lease agreement with Maranatha Academy School.

