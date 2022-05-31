Man jailed 14 years for sexually abusing step-daughter

The Monkey Bay First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 48-year-old man, Lezifala Mataya, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing his 11-year-old step-daughter at Mputa Village.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed the conviction of Lezifala Mataya.

Sergeant Sichali told Malawi24 that the court through state prosecutor Sub inspector Lyson Kachikondo heard that the mother of the victim was once married and gave birth to five children, but the marriage broke up due to other reasons.

She further said that the mother was later married to another man and gave birth to two daughters including the victim.

In the month of February this year, the victim’s mother reconciled with the first husband (convict) with the aim of raising the children together and the convict accepted the responsibility of two stepdaughters.

During the night of April 2 and April 3 2022, the step-father entered the bedroom of the victim and raped her after threatening to beat her.

On April 3 2022, the accused person went to produce charcoal at the mountain and before he left, he told the victim to carry drinking water for him.

Whilst at the mountain, the accused person took advantage and raped the victim again.

The victim was frustrated with such malpractice and reported to her mother.

The issue was reported to Malembo Police Unit where a medical report was issued, but the stepfather fled away to unknown destination.

At Monkey Bay Community Hospital, medical practitioners established that the victim was indeed raped and had sexually transmitted infection.

Early May 2022, the stepfather reported back home, leading to his arrest.

Appearing before court, the accused person pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement. This prompted the state to parade five witnesses who proved beyond reasonable doubt and the stepfather was convicted accordingly.

In mitigation, he pleaded for leniency, saying he is the bread winner of his family and first offender.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Kachikondo pleaded for stiffer punishment, saying that cases of defilement are rampant in the area and are serious in nature.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu concurred with the state’s submission and slapped the convict with 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Mataya hails from Mtila Village in Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District