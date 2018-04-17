Devotion: Press on and Never Retreat

Phillipians 3:12-14 WEB “Not that I have already obtained, or am already made perfect; but I press on, that I may take hold of that for which also I was taken hold of by Christ Jesus. Brothers, I don’t regard myself as yet having taken hold, but one thing I do.

Forgetting the things which are behind, and stretching forward to the things which are before, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”

Paul by the Spirit tells us that he was pressing on to take hold of his goal or his vision. To be a success in everything, you need to press on. With your written down vision in place, there is one thing you should never forget and that is to press on.

Never retreat and never surrender. Move forward and don’t think of retreating as an option. Giving up should not appear anywhere as an option.Whether you want to live a greater Christian life, press on. You want to pass exams with high grades press on.

You want to run successful business or be a success in your career, then press on. If you want success in ministry, press on. Victory is declared at the end.Pro 24:16 WEB “for a righteous man falls seven times, and rises up again; but the wicked are overthrown by calamity.” Any righteous person should learn not to give up.

Stick to the Word of God and Keep applying your faith in the direction of the things God has put in your heart to do. In the direction of your vision. Never entertain retreating. Many do not know but retreating offends God. See what the scripture says: Hebrews 10:38 (KJV) “Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him”. If any man draws back, God doesn’t have pleasure in them.

That is a very serious matter. This explains why giving up has never brought progress to any man. It is because when you give up on anything God has inspired you to do, He takes no pleasure in you and if He takes no pleasure in you then you may lose His help in that area.

In Mark 5, we hear about the woman with the issue of blood. She had a goal of being healed by touching Jesus but the Master was surrounded by a crowd. The woman made up her mind. She pressed on and found her way unto the Master and got her healing.Mar 5:27 WEB …“having heard the things concerning Jesus, She came up behind him in the crowd, and touched his clothes.”

Let nothing hinder you from fulfilling your God given vision. Its either you press on or you go home and be a failure. Choose to press on.

Confession

I refuse to draw back in the name of Jesus.I keep pressing on to my higher calling. I will never give up on my God given vision. I am a success now and always. Victory is mine, Promotion is mine, I am moving forward always.I cannot fail. In Jesus Name.Amen.

