Karonga United hopeful of doing well

TNM Super League newcomers Karonga United football club believe that they will do well in the league despite dropping points at their own backyard over the weekend.

The rookies played out a goalless draw with Azam Tigers in a match which attracted a lot of spectators at Karonga Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach for the lakeshore giants Christopher Nyambose, told the press in a post-match interview that Super League of Malawi’s (Sulom) late communication disturbed his team’s performance.

“Technically we had a problem. We received communication from Sulom that two of my players were ineligible to play saying processes of their transfers weren’t duly completed.

“I had to change the starting eleven immediately when the players were already on the pitch warming up for the kick off and for me grabbing a point is a fair result,” said Nyambose.

He then promised the club’s fans that they will bag all the six points in their two assignments in the Southern Region.

“I want to tell our fans that they shouldn’t get worried, this weekend we will collect all the six points,” concluded Nyambose.

This coming Saturday, Karonga will travel to Kalulu Stadium in Chikwawa to face their fellow rookies, Nchalo United, before meeting Red Lions at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.