Veteran football coach and former Malawi national football team (Flames) mentor Alex Masanjala has died.

Masanjala passed away this morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after a prolonged battle with infections.

Masanjala, widely respected in football circles for his sharp eye for talent and deep commitment to nurturing grassroots players, leaves behind a legacy etched across multiple generations of Malawian footballers.

In addition to his time with the Flames, Masanjala managed top-tier clubs including Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers, Silver Strikers FC, Civil Service United, Mighty Tigers, MDC United, Escom United, Blantyre United, and Sucoma.

Across these stints, he earned a reputation for instilling discipline, building from the back, and inspiring players to believe in themselves even when the odds were stacked against them.

Football fans and former players have taken social media to pay tribute and share memories. As of now, funeral arrangements have not yet been announced by the family.