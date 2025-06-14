Malawi has taken a bold step toward asserting regional leadership in Africa’s digital transformation by officially ratifying the Constitution and Convention of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU).

The move underscores the country’s strategic intent to shape and influence ICT policy on the continent.

The Instrument of Ratification was formally submitted by Daud Suleman, Director General of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), and received by ATU representative Mrs. Alice Koech.

The process was facilitated by the office of the High Commission of Malawi to Kenya, led by Her Excellency Callista Mutharika.

By joining the ATU as a ratified member, Malawi not only reaffirms its commitment to collaborative regional growth but also positions itself to play a more decisive role in Africa’s evolving digital economy.

The submission, recognised by the ATU Secretariat, signals Malawi’s readiness to contribute to policy-making, infrastructure development, and cross-border digital innovation.

“This ratification is more than a procedural milestone—it is a strategic declaration,” said Mr. Suleman. “Malawi is committed to working with partners across the continent to develop robust, secure, and inclusive telecommunications systems that power economic transformation and digital inclusion.”

The ratification aligns with MACRA’s broader vision of capacity building, digital innovation, and regional ICT integration.

It is expected to accelerate Malawi’s participation in continent-wide initiatives and unlock new opportunities for technological collaboration.

With this renewed status, Malawi is poised to amplify its voice within the ATU and help steer the continent’s digital development trajectory.