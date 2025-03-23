Thousands of mourners on Saturday gathered in Nkhata Bay to pay their last respects to renowned human rights activist Ben Longwe, who was laid to rest at his home village.

Among the dignitaries in attendance was Catherine Mzumala, the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Vice President for the Northern Region, who described Longwe’s death as a great loss to the nation.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony, Mzumala expressed her deep sorrow, highlighting Longwe’s dedication to fighting for the rights of Malawians.

“I was shocked to hear of Ben Longwe’s passing. He was a fearless and committed advocate who tirelessly fought for the rights and freedoms of ordinary Malawians. His contributions will forever be remembered,” said Mzumala.

Ben Longwe passed away on Thursday morning while receiving treatment at a hospital in Thyolo District.

Mourners, including fellow activists, political leaders, and community members, praised Longwe’s lifelong commitment to justice and human rights. Many described him as a voice for the voiceless who championed social equality and stood firm in the face of adversity.

As the casket was lowered into the ground, tears flowed freely, with family members and colleagues vowing to continue his legacy of advocating for human dignity and social justice.

Longwe is survived by his wife and three children.