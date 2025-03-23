Namibia’s newly sworn-in president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has announced a major government restructuring, reducing the number of ministries to just 14 in a bold move aimed at cutting government spending and improving efficiency.

In her first national address since taking office, the president explained that the decision to streamline the government was driven by the need to reduce the country’s growing public expenditure, curb bureaucracy, and redirect resources toward essential services such as education, health, and infrastructure development.

“This is a necessary step to ensure that taxpayers’ money is used more effectively,” she said. “Our goal is to create a leaner, more efficient government that prioritizes the needs of the people and delivers tangible results.”

The decision marks a significant departure from previous administrations, which operated with more than 20 ministries. By consolidating departments and merging overlapping portfolios, the government aims to eliminate redundancy, increase accountability, and enhance service delivery.

Among the changes, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has been merged into a single powerhouse responsible for managing the country’s fiscal policy. Similarly, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has been consolidated to address food security, water management, and land redistribution under one umbrella.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among Namibians. While some have praised the move as a necessary step toward fiscal discipline, others have expressed concerns about potential job losses and the impact of the restructuring on service delivery in rural areas.

“I think it’s a good decision because it will help the country save money, but I hope it doesn’t affect government services in small towns and villages,” said Mary Mobatse, a Windhoek resident.

Namibia has faced economic challenges in recent years, including high unemployment, rising debt levels, and sluggish economic growth. By reducing the size of the government, the president aims to free up resources that can be redirected toward job creation, social programs, and investment in key sectors.

As the government begins implementing the restructuring plan, the president has pledged transparency and regular updates to the public on its progress. She also called on all Namibians to support the government’s efforts to build a more sustainable and prosperous future.

“Our success depends on our collective effort,” she said. “Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient Namibia.”

The president’s bold reforms signal the start of a new chapter for Namibia, with hopes that a leaner government will pave the way for greater economic stability and development.