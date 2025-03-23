The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has issued a call to action for business owners within the city to install security lights on their premises. The initiative aims to enhance security and deter potential criminal activities.

LCC has been inundated with complaints about rising insecurity, particularly in the central business district (CBD), which encompasses areas such as Malangalanga, Bwalolanjobvu, Old Town, and the City Center.

The majority of these concerns center around nighttime incidents, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures to ensure public safety

“Lilongwe City Council has been receiving numerous reports of insecurity, particularly in the central business area (CBD) such as Malangalanga, Bwalolanjobvu, Old Town and the City Center more especially during the night.

“As such, the council is appealing to all business owners within the CBD area to install security lights within their premises,” says LCC.

According to the council, the directive should be done within 14 days and LCC has assured people in the city that it is committed to providing a conducive environment for both business owners as well as residents.