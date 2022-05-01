Three men arrested for burglary, theft in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested three men for allegedly breaking into house of a Malawian of Italian origin where they stole wrist watches, precious stones and documents.

According to Blantyre Police Deputy Spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, during the night of April 17,2022 at around 22:00 hours, three suspects Kelvin Ralph, 36, Gift Ellias aged 27 and Jimmy Richard, 32, invaded the house of Fabio Capanne based at Sunnyside where they attacked the security guard before they broke into the house through main door using a metal bar.

Upon arrival of the owner of the house, the suspects ran away with a cash chest which contained two wrist watches, various precious stones and some documents.

The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station where detectives instituted investigations leading to the arrest of the trio and recovery of a cash box containing 20 precious stones.

The trio are expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of burglary and theft.

Kelvin Ralph hails from Thigila Village, Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje District whilst Gift Ellias hails from Sekeni Village, Traditional Authority Lundu in Chikwawa District and Jimmy Richard comes from Kaudzu Village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga District.