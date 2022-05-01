Nurse arrested for insulting Chakwera

Malawi Police have arrested a Nurse working at Ntcheu District Hospital for allegedly insulting President Lazarus Chakwera.

The nurse has been identified as Chidawawa Mainje aged 39.

National Police Deputy Spokesperson, Harry Namwaza, has confirmed the arrest claiming Mainje insulted Chakwera using strong words through a WhatsApp forum.

“On April 27, the suspect used obscene and unprintable words against the head of state,” Namwaza said.

Reports indicate that there was debate on the WhatsApp forum regarding the current economic situation and the nurse strongly criticized Chakwera.

A member of the forum took a screenshot and sent it to a politician who reported the issue to police.

Officers travelled from Lilongwe to Ntcheu to arrest the nurse who has since been charged with cyber-harassment.

Mainje hails from Malothi village, Traditional Authority-T/A Mlolo in Nsanje.

Last week, Police also arrested 51-year-old Dauka Manondo over a WhatsApp post in which he allegedly insulted Vera Kamtukule, Malawi’s Minister of Labour.