Ruthless Bullets smash Rumphi United to close in on Eagles

Nyasa Big Bullets were at their ruthless best as they romped to a comfortable 4-1 win over Rumphi United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Bullets started the match on the front foot, bombing forward as they went in search of an early breakthrough through Lanjesi Nkhoma, Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Mwaungulu, Hassan Kajoke and Ernest Petro.

With 13 minutes played, Precious Phiri, who came in for the suspended Gomezgani Chirwa, found Ernest Petro with his brilliant cross but Anthony Singini was equal to the task with a a fantastic save.

Three minutes later, Henry Kabichi’s rocket from 28 yards out hit the upright when Singini was already beaten in the line of duty.

But despite the home team dominating play, it was Rumphi United which came close to finding the back of the net in the 22nd minute when goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda misjudged a Jacob Tembo’s cross from the right wing and the ball landed directly to Trouble Kajani who fired straight at goal but Kesten Simbi made a timely intervention to deny the visitors from finding the back of the net.

Bullets kept on pressing and they should have found the net in the 25th minute through Kajoke who received a pass from Phiri but the forward failed to connect home inside the six-yard box.

But finally the breakthrough came just after the half-hour mark through Idana who scored from the rebound following a well taken corner kick from Mwaungulu, which saw Kajoke hitting the post first before the ball was put into the net by the 2020/21 player of the season, 1-0.

The People’s Team doubled their lead in the 38th minute through Kajoke who made a simple finish from yet another Mwaungulu set piece into the box after Precious Sambani’s header was well blocked by defender Chimwemwe Kaliyala but found the unmarked striker who just placed the ball inside the net, 2-0.

Bullets showed no signs of remorse as they kept on pressing for more goals by keeping possession, a development which saw their opponents chasing throughout the half and were just lucky not to concede more towards the end of the half.

In the 43rd minute, Kajoke went agonizingly close to notching a second goal when Nkhoma released him to the right but Singini was very alert with a last minute save to keep his team into the game.

Bullets started the second half as they started the first, putting the Leopards of Chikulamayembe’ defence under intense pressure.

Petro very nearly added third for the hosts in the 47th minute with a flicked shot, but Singini defied the force of gravity to produce a stunning save.

And the chances continued to flow for the home team, with Idana firing high and wide before team-mate Kabichi saw his powerful shot crash against the side net.

The defending champions eventually added their third goal in the 52nd minute from the spot.

Mwaungulu used his pace to make his way into the box but he was brought down by Gondwe, leaving referee Mayamiko Kanjere with no choice but to award the home team a penalty from which Kajoke stepped up to smash the ball home, 3-0.

Bullets completed the riot on 64th minute with a brilliant goal. Nkhoma was the architect when he got the better of Mabvuto Gondwe before a throughball to Kajoke who later found Mwaungulu unmarked in the penalty box to score past defenseless Singini, 4-0.

It was now a dancing period for the hosts who, at certain point, had possession for more than eight minutes, passing at will and attacking like nobody’ business and they should have had two more goals but Singini came to the visitors’ rescue with some series of saves.

Seventy minutes on the clock, Macfallen Mgwira and Eric Kaonga replaced Sambani and Mwaungulu whilst Festus Chikweza, Gondwe and Foster Kanyenda were all replaced by Edward Mkandawire, Alick Harawa and Nathan Msiska.

Kajani then pulled one back for the visitors with a simple finish after a defensive relapse from the home team, 4-1.

Kajani almost had his second moments later when his rocket from a well calculated move but his shot hit the post, a relief to Bullets who were in disarray towards the end of the match.

As the visitors found their rhythm, coach Kalisto Pasuwa had to bring on board Nickson Nyasulu, Yankho Singo and Thom Magombo for John Lanjesi, Idana and Kabichi to try to slow down the visitors were now coming wave after wave in search for goals to reduce the arrears but Bullets held on to collect maximum points which sees them closing in on log leaders Blue Eagles with 20 points from eight games.

As for the visitors, their search for an away win continues after they also lost to Red Lions on Saturday.