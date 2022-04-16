Two die, seven injured in Mangochi road accident

Two people have died while seven others have sustained serious injuries after two motor vehicles collided at Mpima Forest in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the accident occurred last night along Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway.

Daudi added that a Toyota Sienta registration NN8943 was being driven by an unidentified driver from the direction of Liwonde heading towards Mangochi boma with one unidentified female passenger on board.

“Upon arrival at Mpima forest, the driver was overtaking an unregistered motorcycle which was heading the same direction,” she said.

She went on to say that in the process, the vehicle collided head on with another Sienta motor vehicle registration BZ4264 which was being driven by Cidreck Edwin and had carried five passengers on board heading the opposite direction.

As a result, Edwin swerved to other side of the offside lane where he also hit the unregistered motorcycle.

Following the impact, the unidentified driver and female passenger sustained serious head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital.

The other driver (Edwin) and the rider sustained serious injuries while the five passengers sustained various degrees of injuries. All victims are admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two are being kept at Mangochi District Hospital mortuary.

Police have since appealed to the public to contact the nearest police or visit Mangochi District Hospital mortuary if any of their relatives is reported missing.