Moyale Barracks hope to beat KB

After losing three out of four Super League games this season, Moyale Barracks are hoping to turn things by overcoming fellow military side Kamuzu Barracks this afternoon.

According to coach Prichard Mwansa, time is now for the Mzuzu based soldiers to start winning games.

“We are playing our fellow soldiers. Kamuzu Barracks is another good side but we won’t allow them to overpower us and it’s about time to turn tables around. Enough is enough, no more excuses and this is a must win game,” said Mwansa.

In a separate interview, Kamuzu Barracks coach Charles Kamanga said the good team will carry the day.

“Football is played in 90 minutes and the good team will win the game, let us wait and see, we are ready to collect all points,” said Kamanga.

Moyale have played four games in the Super League this season, winning one and losing the other three.

The game will be played at Civo stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday from 14:30 hours.