Family says MDF soldier was killed while following up on land issues

The family of Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier Kingsley Manjawira says the soldier was also a youth pastor and he was killed while making follow-ups on issues of theft of cattle and encroachment of land belonging to his family.

Kingsley Manjawira who was based at Parachute Battalion in Salima was killed by a mob around Siyasiya Trading Centre in Salima on Friday night.

In a social media post, a woman identified as Ruth Manjawira said her son was killed over land wrangles and on issues of theft of cattle.

She wrote: “Nkhani zonse zikukambidwa kukhudzana ndi kuphedwa kwa mwana wanga Kingsley, ife ngati a banja tazimva. Chimene tinganene pakali pano nchoti mwanayu wakhala akutsatira nkhani ya kubedwa kwa ng’ombe n kulowelera muma estate atatu a malemu uncle ake anamusiila kuti aziyang’anila. Malo Ena amene amagulitsana ziwetozo ndi kumene wakaphedwerako. (We have heard all the stories regarding the killing of my son Kingsley. What we can say at this time is that he has been following up on issues of theft of cattle and encroachment into three estates for which he was appointed as administrator by his late uncle. One of the places where the stolen cows were being sold is where he was killed).”

She then described Kingsley as not just a soldier but also a youth Pastor, a son, a father and a chief.

“We leave it to God,” she said.

Meanwhile, the family has asked for privacy as they mourn the death of Kingsley.

The family’s version contradicts a police report which said that the soldier was killed and set ablaze by a mob after being accused of attacking a businessman with a gun and stealing money amounting to K140,000.

The deceased hailed from Chakwilira Village in Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa.