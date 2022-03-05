Mob kills Malawi Defence Force Soldier in Salima

An angry mob around Siyasiya trading centre in Salima last night killed a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier accused of threatening a businessman with a gun and stealing money amounting to K140,000.

The MDF Soldier has been identified by Police as Corporal Kingsley Manjawira, 35, who was based at Parachute Battalion.

According to a Police report, the businessperson closed his shop at around 7PM on Friday.

He then carried a travelling bag containing some cash but as he was going home he was attacked by the soldier who threatened the businessperson with a gun and grabbed the bag.

The businessperson shouted for help and people chased after the criminal. When they caught him, they found him with a pistol parabelium 4.5 mm without ammunition. They also recovered the stolen money.

The mob, however, assaulted the soldier and set him ablaze.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said wife of the deceased positively identified the suspect and postmortem has revealed that death was due to head injuries secondary to burning.

Police have since condemned the act of mob justice and have warned all those involved in the barbaric act that they will face the law.

The deceased hailed from Chakwilira Village in Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa.