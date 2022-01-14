Ex-convict sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbery

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Thursday sentenced 34-year-old Daudi Mustafa to 14-years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and robbing a businessman of K3 million Kwacha.

The court through State Prosecutor, Inspector Amos Mwase heard that on the night of May 29, 2021, Mustafa and his four accomplices broke into the businessperson’s house after beating and tying up the security guard with ropes.

Prosecutor Mwase added that the robbers who were armed with machetes ransacked the victim’s house and demanded cash and jewelry while threatening to harm the whole family.

The victim surrendered the K3 million cash he kept in the house and assorted jewelry. The criminals then fled the scene.

The matter was reported at Mangochi Police Station and investigations were instituted which led to the arrest of Mustafa and one of the accomplices.

Mustafa pleaded not guilty to the charge of Robbery with Violence and the state paraded five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Mustafa asked for leniency saying he is disabled and provides for his family who will suffer if he is sent to prison.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe sentenced Mustafa to 14-years imprisonment hard labour to act as a deterrent to would be offenders.

Daudi Mustafa hails from Ngongondo Village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga.