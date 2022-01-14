Two Mozambicans jailed 6 years for human trafficking

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Thursday sentenced two Mozambican nationals to 6 years imprisonment each for trafficking six Malawians aged between 19 and 28 to Mozambique.

Batisha Kasimu, 34, and White Alick, 31, contravened Section 14(1) of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

The court through State Prosecutor, lnspector Amos Mwase heard that, on September 14, 2021, Mobile Border Police officers who were manning Kalanje crossing border point in Katuli were tipped by members of the community that the convicts were hiding at a place close to the border with some people whom they wanted to take into Mozambique.

The officers intercepted the group. After being quizzed, the six victims, aged between 19 and 28, revealed that they were being taken to Mozambique from Balaka to do some piecework in farms where they would be paid K100,000 per month.

Appearing in court, the Mozambicans pleaded not guilty to the charge and the state paraded five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, the convicts asked for leniency saying that they are breadwinners to their families and did not achieve their mission but Prosecutor Mwase reminded the court the gravity of the offence committed hence prayed for stiffer sentence.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state.

He therefore sentenced each of them to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would-be offenders.

Both convicts hail from Lichinga district in Mozambique.