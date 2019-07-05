Demonstrators torch Chiumia’s vehicles, police unit

Protesters in Mzuzu have set on fire a police unit and two vehicles belonging to former Cabinet Minister Grace Chiumia.

Chiumia is also a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Protesters stormed her house where they broke the gate to force their way into the compound and steal DPP bicycles.

The demonstrations organized by Human Right Defenders Coalition began on Thursday with the aim of forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

In Mzuzu, the HRDC did not call for further protests following riots on Wednesday. However, residents still went to the streets on Friday morning.

Malawi Defence Force soldiers controlled the crowd at the start of the protests and told protesters to demonstrate peacefully.

However, the situation still turned violent as protesters pelted stones at buildings, burned tyres in the middle of a road and caused havoc in residential areas where they demanded money from people.

The protesters also set on fire Chibavi Police Unit with MDF soldiers only arriving after the police building had already been damaged.

Similar incidences of violence and running battles with police were also witnessed in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

In Lilongwe, protesters attempted to block the M1 road at Biwi Triangle but police fired teargas to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, government has told organisers of the demonstrations that they are responsible for the damage

Minister of Information Mark Botomani said on Friday that the organizers had accepted the terms of the demonstrations among other things paying for the damage caused during their so called peaceful demonstrations.