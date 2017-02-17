Drug theft rages on in Malawi

Police in Kanengo are keeping in custody 40-year-old Emily Chiwanga for being found in possession of medical drugs.

According to Kanengo Police deputy spokesperson Salome Chibwana, the police were tipped off that Chiwaya was selling drugs with no proper prescription.

“Upon searching her house and shop, we found drugs such as indocid, LA, Lotnac, and Dacof syrup among others,” she said.

The suspect however told police that she purchased the drugs from pharmacies.

“But we consulted the Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Board who after examining the medicine confirmed that it is the property of government,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the police are still investigating to establish the source of the drugs as Chiwanga is expected to appear before court to answer charges of being found in possession of medical drugs without licence contrary to section 65 (1) of Pharmacy , Medicines And Poisons Act.

Chiwanga comes from Chinkhali village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mchinji district.