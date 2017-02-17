Daeyang University clinches scholarship deal with South Korean University

Lilongwe based Daeyang University has clinched a long-term partnership with South Korea’s Handong Global University, the university’s Vice Chancellor Dr Douglas Lungu confirmed.

Lungu said the partnership is aimed at strengthening and broadening knowledge to third year students who will go to South Korea for four months. Currently, four students have already gone to South Korea.

Commenting on the trip, Elizabeth Chikapa commended the school management for the scholarship deal.

“I will represent my country well and am sure I and my colleagues will learn a lot from South Korea which is more technologically advanced,” said Ms Chikapa.

Daeyang University is a Christian University founded by the Miracle for Africa Foundation.

The University campus is located within Deayang Luke Hospital in Kanengo behind Malawi Institute of Management (MIM).

The university currently offers three programmes these are Bachelor of Science in Information and Communication, Technology, Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery which is offered jointly with the College of Medicine, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

But how unique is Daeyang University? The Vice Chancellor said in an interview that the chairman of the University You Keun Chung has made it clear that applicants who score 6, 7, and 8 points at MSCE have an opportunity of 100 percent scholarship for their studies while applicants scoring 9 and 10 points have 50 percent of scholarship.