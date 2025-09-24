Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to concede defeat to former President Peter Mutharika, who is leading with more than 65 percent of the total valid votes, according to official results.

Chakwera, who had resisted acknowledging the outcome over the past few days despite unofficial tallies showing Mutharika commanding more than 56 percent against his 33 percent, reportedly agreed to concede only after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) privately communicated the official figures to him, in line with protocol for an incumbent president.

Sources indicate that Chakwera’s inner circle, led by his runningmate Vitumbiko Mumba and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general, Richard Chimwendo Banda, had been holding press briefings dismissing the official results, attributing their loss to alleged irregularities.

The electoral trends have shown a disappointing performance for the incumbent. Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party, traditionally dominant in the central region, lost key districts including Salima, Ntcheu, and Lilongwe City. Meanwhile, Mutharika has swept both the northern and southern regions.

Efforts MCP through injunctions to gag MEC from announcing the winner were swiftly dismissed by the Courts.

A statement issued by State House confirmed that President Chakwera will address the nation today, 24 September 2025, at 12 p.m.

Chakwera’s administration has faced criticism over widespread corruption scandals, including the controversial arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau director Martha Chizuma. His government has also struggled with one of the worst episodes of hyperinflation in Malawi’s history, alongside acute foreign exchange shortages, fuel scarcity, and soaring food and living costs.

The MEC is expected to announce the official results later this afternoon. From 24 out of 36 electoral constituencies tallied so far, Mutharika maintains a commanding lead. Exit polls conducted on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook also projected Mutharika as the clear winner, placing him above 55 percent, with Chakwera trailing at around 30 percent.