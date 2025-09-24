For Thokozani, a visually impaired student doing secondary studies, the fear of being sent home for unpaid fees has been a constant shadow over her dreams of becoming a teacher.

Like many of her peers, she has relied on Hope for the Blind, a Blantyre-based organization, to stay in school. The organization has been working tirelessly to ensure that children and young people with visual impairments are not left behind in education.

Now, that fear has eased after new support came through for her and 249 other students across the country. The relief came after United General Insurance Company (UGI) stepped forward with a K1.5 million donation.

UGI’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Golden Jamu, explained that the company was compelled to assist because the request aligned with its Corporate Social Responsibility focus on education, alongside mental health, environment, and governance.

“As a company, we strongly believe in excellence and we know that excellence can only be achieved through education. That is why we felt it was important to partner with them,” Jamu said.

Treasurer of the Hope for the Blind, Mtisunge Chinguwo, said the latest support would secure the future of many students who were at risk.

“We help the visually impaired students and orphans; the donation will help with school fees and upkeep in tertiary and secondary schools. We are so grateful as this support has helped to secure the future for these students,” she said.

Among the beneficiaries are 60 students in tertiary institutions and 190 in secondary schools, most of them orphans who rely entirely on sponsorship to pursue their studies.