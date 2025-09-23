Malawi Election 2025: Official Election Results

Mutharika wins

Official Results Released by the Malawi Electoral Commission Put Peter Mutharika Ahead of Lazarus Chakwera and Dalitso Kabambe

Former President Peter Mutharika is leading with over 65.6 per cent of the official results tallied so far. Earlier Malawi24 projections, based on unofficial results and surveys, had already placed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate ahead with more than 55 per cent. Exit polls which Malawi24 carried on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) also predicted his strong showing, indicating support above 55 per cent.

National Official Results Released by the Malawi Electoral Commission as of today

From 24 Electoral Councils Counted So Far:

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 2,022,879 votes (65.6 per cent)
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 732,575 votes (23.8 per cent)
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 146,664 votes (4.8 per cent)
  • Others: 180,885 votes (5.9 per cent)

Totals

  • Registered voters: 4,088,407
  • Valid votes: 3,083,003
  • Void votes: 81,545

District Tallies (Alphabetical)

Balaka

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 120,021
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,343
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,389
  • Others: 7,463
  • Registered voters: 170,027
  • Valid votes: 134,216
  • Void votes: 2,905

Blantyre City

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 197,532
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 17,419
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 25,572
  • Others: 8,275
  • Registered voters: 306,531
  • Valid votes: 248,798
  • Void votes: 4,647

Chikwawa

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 187,283
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 7,290
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,736
  • Others: 9,145
  • Registered voters: 270,767
  • Valid votes: 206,454
  • Void votes: 7,064

Chitipa

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 35,827
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 13,936
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 9,035
  • Others: 8,160
  • Registered voters: 86,980
  • Valid votes: 66,958
  • Void votes: 1,173

Dowa

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 15,906
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 216,091
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,534
  • Others: 12,267
  • Registered voters: 347,295
  • Valid votes: 247,798
  • Void votes: 8,900

Karonga Town

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 8,971
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 4,388
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,413
  • Others: 1,000
  • Registered voters: 26,702
  • Valid votes: 17,772
  • Void votes: 463

Kasungu Municipality

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 7,831
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 8,818
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,019
  • Others: 573
  • Registered voters: 25,645
  • Valid votes: 18,241
  • Void votes: 373

Likoma

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 4,177
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 1,817
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 485
  • Others: 315
  • Registered voters: 8,664
  • Valid votes: 6,794
  • Void votes: 143

Lilongwe City

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 145,908
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 112,787
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 28,570
  • Others: 10,666
  • Registered voters: 409,625
  • Valid votes: 297,931
  • Void votes: 7,927

Luchenza Municipality

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 7,547
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 336
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 232
  • Others: 213
  • Registered voters: 10,237
  • Valid votes: 8,328
  • Void votes: 127

Machinga

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 177,387
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 4,541
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,492
  • Others: 16,860
  • Registered voters: 253,176
  • Valid votes: 201,280
  • Void votes: 5,279

Mulanje

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 207,596
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,195
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,579
  • Others: 13,142
  • Registered voters: 279,761
  • Valid votes: 226,512
  • Void votes: 5,251

Mwanza

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 30,576
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 2,228
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,203
  • Others: 1,794
  • Registered voters: 51,045
  • Valid votes: 36,801
  • Void votes: 1,210

Mzimba (M’mbelwa)

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 118,117
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 91,509
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 19,876
  • Others: 32,269
  • Registered voters: 371,563
  • Valid votes: 261,771
  • Void votes: 7,369

Mzuzu City

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 25,077
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 15,013
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 12,782
  • Others: 2,937
  • Registered voters: 76,629
  • Valid votes: 55,809
  • Void votes: 967

Neno

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 36,607
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 1,370
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,024
  • Others: 1,662
  • Registered voters: 50,826
  • Valid votes: 40,663
  • Void votes: 770

Nkhotakota

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 52,259
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 50,776
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,866
  • Others: 7,071
  • Registered voters: 172,331
  • Valid votes: 112,972
  • Void votes: 3,973

Ntchisi

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 11,365
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 81,635
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,671
  • Others: 6,163
  • Registered voters: 141,799
  • Valid votes: 101,834
  • Void votes: 2,923

Nsanje

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 93,197
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 10,063
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,619
  • Others: 5,044
  • Registered voters: 147,500
  • Valid votes: 109,923
  • Void votes: 3,781

Rumphi

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 29,957
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 24,486
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 6,627
  • Others: 5,522
  • Registered voters: 94,936
  • Valid votes: 66,592
  • Void votes: 1,390

Salima

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 60,830
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 49,443
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,673
  • Others: 9,169
  • Registered voters: 186,585
  • Valid votes: 123,115
  • Void votes: 5,236

Thyolo

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 200,131
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 2,943
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,516
  • Others: 5,565
  • Registered voters: 253,105
  • Valid votes: 211,155
  • Void votes: 4,222

Zomba City

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 35,536
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,472
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,990
  • Others: 1,568
  • Registered voters: 57,250
  • Valid votes: 44,566
  • Void votes: 619

Zomba District

  • Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 213,241
  • Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 5,676
  • Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,761
  • Others: 14,042
  • Registered voters: 289,428
  • Valid votes: 236,720
  • Void votes: 4,833

For the Unofficial Results Malawi24 tallied, click here.

Malawi Election Results: Unofficial Presidential Tallied Results at National Level
