Official Results Released by the Malawi Electoral Commission Put Peter Mutharika Ahead of Lazarus Chakwera and Dalitso Kabambe

Former President Peter Mutharika is leading with over 65.6 per cent of the official results tallied so far. Earlier Malawi24 projections, based on unofficial results and surveys, had already placed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate ahead with more than 55 per cent. Exit polls which Malawi24 carried on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) also predicted his strong showing, indicating support above 55 per cent.

National Official Results Released by the Malawi Electoral Commission as of today

From 24 Electoral Councils Counted So Far:

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 2,022,879 votes (65.6 per cent)

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 732,575 votes (23.8 per cent)

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 146,664 votes (4.8 per cent)

Others: 180,885 votes (5.9 per cent)

Totals

Registered voters: 4,088,407

Valid votes: 3,083,003

Void votes: 81,545

District Tallies (Alphabetical)

Balaka

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 120,021

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,343

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,389

Others: 7,463

Registered voters: 170,027

Valid votes: 134,216

Void votes: 2,905

Blantyre City

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 197,532

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 17,419

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 25,572

Others: 8,275

Registered voters: 306,531

Valid votes: 248,798

Void votes: 4,647

Chikwawa

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 187,283

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 7,290

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,736

Others: 9,145

Registered voters: 270,767

Valid votes: 206,454

Void votes: 7,064

Chitipa

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 35,827

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 13,936

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 9,035

Others: 8,160

Registered voters: 86,980

Valid votes: 66,958

Void votes: 1,173

Dowa

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 15,906

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 216,091

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,534

Others: 12,267

Registered voters: 347,295

Valid votes: 247,798

Void votes: 8,900

Karonga Town

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 8,971

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 4,388

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,413

Others: 1,000

Registered voters: 26,702

Valid votes: 17,772

Void votes: 463

Kasungu Municipality

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 7,831

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 8,818

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,019

Others: 573

Registered voters: 25,645

Valid votes: 18,241

Void votes: 373

Likoma

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 4,177

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 1,817

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 485

Others: 315

Registered voters: 8,664

Valid votes: 6,794

Void votes: 143

Lilongwe City

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 145,908

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 112,787

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 28,570

Others: 10,666

Registered voters: 409,625

Valid votes: 297,931

Void votes: 7,927

Luchenza Municipality

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 7,547

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 336

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 232

Others: 213

Registered voters: 10,237

Valid votes: 8,328

Void votes: 127

Machinga

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 177,387

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 4,541

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,492

Others: 16,860

Registered voters: 253,176

Valid votes: 201,280

Void votes: 5,279

Mulanje

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 207,596

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,195

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,579

Others: 13,142

Registered voters: 279,761

Valid votes: 226,512

Void votes: 5,251

Mwanza

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 30,576

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 2,228

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,203

Others: 1,794

Registered voters: 51,045

Valid votes: 36,801

Void votes: 1,210

Mzimba (M’mbelwa)

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 118,117

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 91,509

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 19,876

Others: 32,269

Registered voters: 371,563

Valid votes: 261,771

Void votes: 7,369

Mzuzu City

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 25,077

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 15,013

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 12,782

Others: 2,937

Registered voters: 76,629

Valid votes: 55,809

Void votes: 967

Neno

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 36,607

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 1,370

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,024

Others: 1,662

Registered voters: 50,826

Valid votes: 40,663

Void votes: 770

Nkhotakota

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 52,259

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 50,776

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,866

Others: 7,071

Registered voters: 172,331

Valid votes: 112,972

Void votes: 3,973

Ntchisi

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 11,365

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 81,635

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,671

Others: 6,163

Registered voters: 141,799

Valid votes: 101,834

Void votes: 2,923

Nsanje

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 93,197

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 10,063

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,619

Others: 5,044

Registered voters: 147,500

Valid votes: 109,923

Void votes: 3,781

Rumphi

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 29,957

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 24,486

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 6,627

Others: 5,522

Registered voters: 94,936

Valid votes: 66,592

Void votes: 1,390

Salima

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 60,830

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 49,443

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,673

Others: 9,169

Registered voters: 186,585

Valid votes: 123,115

Void votes: 5,236

Thyolo

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 200,131

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 2,943

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,516

Others: 5,565

Registered voters: 253,105

Valid votes: 211,155

Void votes: 4,222

Zomba City

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 35,536

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,472

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,990

Others: 1,568

Registered voters: 57,250

Valid votes: 44,566

Void votes: 619

Zomba District

Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 213,241

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 5,676

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,761

Others: 14,042

Registered voters: 289,428

Valid votes: 236,720

Void votes: 4,833

