Official Results Released by the Malawi Electoral Commission Put Peter Mutharika Ahead of Lazarus Chakwera and Dalitso Kabambe
Former President Peter Mutharika is leading with over 65.6 per cent of the official results tallied so far. Earlier Malawi24 projections, based on unofficial results and surveys, had already placed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate ahead with more than 55 per cent. Exit polls which Malawi24 carried on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) also predicted his strong showing, indicating support above 55 per cent.
National Official Results Released by the Malawi Electoral Commission as of today
From 24 Electoral Councils Counted So Far:
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 2,022,879 votes (65.6 per cent)
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 732,575 votes (23.8 per cent)
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 146,664 votes (4.8 per cent)
- Others: 180,885 votes (5.9 per cent)
Totals
- Registered voters: 4,088,407
- Valid votes: 3,083,003
- Void votes: 81,545
District Tallies (Alphabetical)
Balaka
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 120,021
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,343
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,389
- Others: 7,463
- Registered voters: 170,027
- Valid votes: 134,216
- Void votes: 2,905
Blantyre City
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 197,532
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 17,419
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 25,572
- Others: 8,275
- Registered voters: 306,531
- Valid votes: 248,798
- Void votes: 4,647
Chikwawa
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 187,283
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 7,290
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,736
- Others: 9,145
- Registered voters: 270,767
- Valid votes: 206,454
- Void votes: 7,064
Chitipa
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 35,827
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 13,936
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 9,035
- Others: 8,160
- Registered voters: 86,980
- Valid votes: 66,958
- Void votes: 1,173
Dowa
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 15,906
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 216,091
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,534
- Others: 12,267
- Registered voters: 347,295
- Valid votes: 247,798
- Void votes: 8,900
Karonga Town
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 8,971
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 4,388
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,413
- Others: 1,000
- Registered voters: 26,702
- Valid votes: 17,772
- Void votes: 463
Kasungu Municipality
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 7,831
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 8,818
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,019
- Others: 573
- Registered voters: 25,645
- Valid votes: 18,241
- Void votes: 373
Likoma
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 4,177
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 1,817
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 485
- Others: 315
- Registered voters: 8,664
- Valid votes: 6,794
- Void votes: 143
Lilongwe City
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 145,908
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 112,787
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 28,570
- Others: 10,666
- Registered voters: 409,625
- Valid votes: 297,931
- Void votes: 7,927
Luchenza Municipality
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 7,547
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 336
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 232
- Others: 213
- Registered voters: 10,237
- Valid votes: 8,328
- Void votes: 127
Machinga
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 177,387
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 4,541
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,492
- Others: 16,860
- Registered voters: 253,176
- Valid votes: 201,280
- Void votes: 5,279
Mulanje
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 207,596
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,195
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,579
- Others: 13,142
- Registered voters: 279,761
- Valid votes: 226,512
- Void votes: 5,251
Mwanza
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 30,576
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 2,228
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,203
- Others: 1,794
- Registered voters: 51,045
- Valid votes: 36,801
- Void votes: 1,210
Mzimba (M’mbelwa)
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 118,117
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 91,509
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 19,876
- Others: 32,269
- Registered voters: 371,563
- Valid votes: 261,771
- Void votes: 7,369
Mzuzu City
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 25,077
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 15,013
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 12,782
- Others: 2,937
- Registered voters: 76,629
- Valid votes: 55,809
- Void votes: 967
Neno
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 36,607
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 1,370
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,024
- Others: 1,662
- Registered voters: 50,826
- Valid votes: 40,663
- Void votes: 770
Nkhotakota
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 52,259
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 50,776
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,866
- Others: 7,071
- Registered voters: 172,331
- Valid votes: 112,972
- Void votes: 3,973
Ntchisi
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 11,365
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 81,635
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,671
- Others: 6,163
- Registered voters: 141,799
- Valid votes: 101,834
- Void votes: 2,923
Nsanje
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 93,197
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 10,063
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 1,619
- Others: 5,044
- Registered voters: 147,500
- Valid votes: 109,923
- Void votes: 3,781
Rumphi
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 29,957
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 24,486
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 6,627
- Others: 5,522
- Registered voters: 94,936
- Valid votes: 66,592
- Void votes: 1,390
Salima
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 60,830
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 49,443
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,673
- Others: 9,169
- Registered voters: 186,585
- Valid votes: 123,115
- Void votes: 5,236
Thyolo
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 200,131
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 2,943
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 2,516
- Others: 5,565
- Registered voters: 253,105
- Valid votes: 211,155
- Void votes: 4,222
Zomba City
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 35,536
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 3,472
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,990
- Others: 1,568
- Registered voters: 57,250
- Valid votes: 44,566
- Void votes: 619
Zomba District
- Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP): 213,241
- Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP): 5,676
- Dalitso Kabambe (UTM): 3,761
- Others: 14,042
- Registered voters: 289,428
- Valid votes: 236,720
- Void votes: 4,833