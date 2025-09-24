Reveals He Tried to Halt Announcement of Results

Malawi elections 2025 – Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has formally conceded defeat in the presidential election, congratulating his rival Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who has secured what Chakwera described as “a resounding victory.”

“From those official results that [MEC announced as of two nights ago], it was clear that my main rival, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, had already secured an insurmountable lead and is the presumptive winner of the presidential election,” Chakwera said.

He confirmed that he had personally called Mutharika to congratulate him, describing his victory as historic. “I accept the results,” Chakwera added.

Chakwera acknowledged the disappointment of his supporters but urged them to respect the will of the people. “To many of you who supported my campaign for re-election, this outcome is disappointing. But I will forever be grateful for your trust in me. To the majority who voted, this outcome reflects your collective will for a change of government, and so it is only right that I concede defeat out of respect for your will as citizens and for the Constitution.”

At the same time, Chakwera revealed that he had sought to block the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from announcing the winner until alleged irregularities were addressed. “I was of the view that MEC needed to resolve the irregularities before announcing the final results. I even asked the High Court to intervene. However, the courts ruled that MEC should address these matters during the final press briefing today,” he said.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had lodged complaints about irregularities, which Chakwera insisted must be handled with transparency and accountability. “MEC, as referee, has a duty to resolve irregularities fully and ensure that those responsible are held to account.”

Despite these concerns, Chakwera pledged to oversee a peaceful transfer of power. “I am fully committed to facilitating a smooth transition as your 6th President. I want to thank all of you for the privilege of serving over the past five years. I also thank Malawians for conducting this election peacefully, orderly and lawfully.”

Chakwera urged citizens to extend the same support they gave him to the president-elect. “I call on Malawians to render their support to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as he assumes office as the 7th President of the Republic of Malawi.”

Chakwera’s administration has faced criticism over widespread corruption scandals, including the controversial arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau director Martha Chizuma. His government has also struggled with one of the worst episodes of hyperinflation in Malawi’s history, alongside acute foreign exchange shortages, fuel scarcity, and soaring food and living costs.

The MEC is expected to announce the official results later this afternoon. From 24 out of 36 electoral constituencies tallied so far, Mutharika maintains a commanding lead. Exit polls conducted on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook also projected Mutharika as the clear winner, placing him above 55 percent, with Chakwera trailing at around 30 percent