Civo Service United and MAFCO FC played to a dull goalless draw on Saturday at Civo Stadium in the TNM Super League, with both coaches expressing similar concerns over their teams’ poor finishing.

The visitors looked the more dangerous side, especially in the second half, but were repeatedly denied by Civo goalkeeper Blessings Juma, who was deservedly named Man of the Match.

MAFCO started brightly, nearly scoring within seconds of kickoff when Chifundo Moloson blasted over the bar after a clever setup from Auspicious Kadzongola.

Civo had their best chance in the 17th minute. A well-placed Damiano Kunje free kick found Chikaiko Batson, who nodded the ball down to Khumbo Mhone. With only the goalkeeper to beat, Mhone fired over the bar.

In the 25th minute, MAFCO came close again when Moloson’s header was tipped onto the crossbar by Juma, resulting in a corner.

As the game progressed and clear-cut chances became rare, Civo tried to shift the momentum. MAFCO goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa denied a long-range strike from Muhammad Biason, before safely collecting a weak header from Peter Ng’ambi.

In stoppage time, Rodwell, Robert, and Yohane Malunga had late opportunities to snatch victory for MAFCO, but all three efforts missed the target. A first half disrupted by fouls ended scoreless.

The visitors continued to press early in the second half. Within a minute, Robert cut inside from the right and forced Juma into a save, with the rebound falling to Moloson, whose follow-up effort was also stopped by the in-form keeper.

Noel Sibale also tried his luck shortly after, but Juma was equal to the task once again.

The remainder of the match was marred by frequent stoppages, poor passing, and aerial battles, which disrupted any attacking flow from both sides.

With 10 minutes to go, Kadzongola connected with a Sibale cross but saw his effort blocked once more by the outstanding Juma.

¤ Coaches React

After the match, Civo coach Abasi Makawa expressed frustration over his side’s continued struggles in front of goal.

“We are creating chances, but we’re failing to convert them,” said Makawa, whose team remains 13th in the standings with six points from eight matches. “We’ll work on this in training so that the players start taking their chances.”

Civo have now gone two consecutive matches without scoring.

MAFCO, who have netted just five goals in eight matches—only one more than Civo—are 12th on the log. Coach Stereo Gondwe echoed similar sentiments.

“We created good chances, especially in the second half. We tried to get a goal but couldn’t beat their goalkeeper,” said Gondwe. “Still, a point away from home is not bad.”

At Kamuzu Stadium, a first-half strike from Clever Chikwata inspired Ekhaya FC to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Creck Sporting Club.

It was a game of two halves, with the hosts dominating the first half while the visitors were in full control of the second half.

However, Chikwata’s goal was enough to help Ekhaya collect all the points as they remain unbeaten at home.