Recently, the Nigerian Ministry of Agriculture called all staff in the ministry to pray and fast for the country to achieve food security, which has sparked controversy with the citizens questioning the government’s commitment to addressing the country’s food insecurity.

An internal memo from the ministry’s HR department urged staff to attend a prayer session and fast for three consecutive Mondays. Critics argue that the approach is not enough to deal with the food insecurity that is affecting the country.

Conversely, a press release from the ministry issued on Saturday restrained the issue indicating that the prayer session isn’t a policy but a way of boosting staff morale and well-being equating it to fitness and health.

However, many Nigerians remain unconvinced with the government’s efforts in dealing with hunger in the country as currently the country is also grappling with inflation and it is estimated that 4.4 million Nigerians lack food.

Source: BBC