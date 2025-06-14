The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has issued a strong reminder to all aspiring candidates for the upcoming elections: proficiency in English is a legal prerequisite for contesting parliamentary or local government positions.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Saturday, MEC Director of Electoral Services, Hastings Bota, emphasised that all candidates must provide proof of English language proficiency as part of the nomination process.

“According to the law, candidates are expected to demonstrate that they can speak and understand English,” Bota said. “This is essential because both parliamentary and council proceedings are conducted in English.”

Bota reiterated that this is not merely a formality. “Candidates must be able to participate in debates and contribute meaningfully to legislative or council discussions, which are held exclusively in English,” he added.

To fulfil this requirement, aspirants must submit a sworn declaration confirming their English-speaking ability, signed before a commissioner for oaths or a legal practitioner.

The announcement comes as MEC continues its preparations for the electoral process, including the ongoing training of Election Management Device (EMD) operators.

These operators will be responsible for assisting with the nomination process in constituencies across the country.

“We are currently training our teams to ensure they fully understand the legal and technical requirements of the nomination process,” Bota said. “This includes guiding EMD operators on how to input accurate candidate data into the electoral system.”

MEC also confirmed that the collection of nomination forms is already underway. For local government elections, the deadline for submission is June 22, while parliamentary and presidential nominations close on July 5.

In addition to the English proficiency requirement, candidates must submit a valid voter registration certificate, the national ID card, Party identification or symbols for affiliated candidates, and a personal logo for independent candidates.

“All aspiring candidates must ensure they meet these requirements,” Bota stressed. “Our goal is to ensure a smooth and credible nomination process, free of last-minute complications.”

The MEC said training is also being provided on managing the technical aspects of the nomination process, including data entry into the electoral management system, which will be used to generate official nomination reports.