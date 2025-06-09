In a stunning escalation of tensions, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of withholding key information related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, Musk took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to allege that Trump is deliberately keeping Epstein-related documents hidden from the public because his name appears in them.

The post, which was later deleted, shocked followers and political analysts alike. Musk claimed that the real reason for the secrecy around the Epstein files is Trump’s direct involvement or connection to them.

In the same outburst, Musk went so far as to call for Trump’s impeachment, a move that marks a dramatic break from their previously cooperative relationship.

The feud intensified after Musk had earlier slammed Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination,” and suggesting it would cause significant harm to the country.

Trump responded aggressively, threatening to pull federal contracts from Musk’s companies, Tesla and SpaceX, if the billionaire continued supporting Democrats or opposing the Republican agenda.

In a scathing counterattack, Trump accused Musk of being ungrateful and “losing his mind,” despite Musk’s past financial support and his claim of having played a role in Trump’s 2024 electoral success.

The fallout has not only drawn political attention but also sparked reactions from other public figures. Podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly reacted in disbelief when news of Musk’s accusation broke during a live taping.

Democratic lawmakers have jumped on the opportunity to demand answers, urging Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to clarify whether Trump’s name does indeed appear in the sealed Epstein documents.

The Biden administration has downplayed the controversy, labelling the calls for investigation as political theatre and accusing Democrats of deflecting from substantive legislative work.

Amid the storm, there appeared to be a brief attempt to de-escalate the feud. Representatives from both Musk and Trump reportedly held private talks, resulting in a temporary pause in hostilities. However, the truce remains fragile.

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, weighed in on the matter, attributing his son’s fiery remarks to stress and fatigue. He suggested the outburst may have been a strategic misstep.

Beyond the political ramifications, the dispute has already affected the financial markets. Tesla’s shares reportedly suffered a sharp decline—the worst one-day drop since the COVID-19 pandemic—raising questions about the broader implications of Musk’s public battles.

The clash between Trump and Musk signals a breakdown in what was once seen as a powerful alliance between tech and political power. Their fallout is now being watched closely by political observers and corporate stakeholders alike.

Whether Musk’s bold accusations will lead to greater transparency about Epstein’s associations or simply fuel another cycle of political drama remains to be seen.